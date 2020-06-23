Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra goes down the memory lane as she shares wrestling practice videos 

To nail her role as a wrestler in sports film Dangal, Sanya Malhotra left no stone unturned and learned wrestling for her debut film. Giving us a dose of nostalgia when the actress marked her debut and set her foot in Bollywood, the videos are proof of her hard work that went behind her ‘dhakad’ performance.

Sanya made sure to learn every kick and slam in order to render the role to perfection. Sharing the videos, the Dangal actress wrote, “Zor se throwbacks #dangal”.

View this post on Instagram

Zor se throwbacks #dangal

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra???? (@sanyamalhotra_) on Jun 22, 2020 at 5:45am PDT

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra's upcoming films includes Anurag Basu’s Ludo. Apart from Ludo, she will be seen in Shakuntala Devi – The Human Computer where the actress will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen space with Vidya Balan and Guneet Monga’s Pagglait.

ALSO READ: This is how Sanya Malhotra injured herself during the lockdown!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results