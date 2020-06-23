Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra goes down the memory lane as she shares wrestling practice videos 

To nail her role as a wrestler in sports film Dangal, Sanya Malhotra left no stone unturned and learned wrestling for her debut film. Giving us a dose of nostalgia when the actress marked her debut and set her foot in Bollywood, the videos are proof of her hard work that went behind her ‘dhakad’ performance.
Sanya made sure to learn every kick and slam in order to render the role to perfection. Sharing the videos, the Dangal actress wrote, “Zor se throwbacks #dangal”.
