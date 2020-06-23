8 years of Gangs of Wasseypur: Huma Qureshi shares a photo with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, says dreams do come true

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur completed 8 years on Monday (June 22). The film starred an ensemble cast with Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the forefront. Actress Huma Qureshi made her debut with the film.

On the occasion, Huma penned a note stating how dreams do come true. Sharing a still with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she wrote, "It has been 8 years since Gangs Of Wasseypur 1. A film, a scene that changed my life. So yes, dreams do come true. And dreams come true despite all odds, personal insecurities, drawbacks or whatever you want to label your fear as (sic)."

She added, "In these dark and difficult times I’m glad I have these moments to look back at with my heart full of gratitude for the Universe. I know you got my back, I know I will be safe. I know the best meant for me will happen. In you, I trust. I surrender myself. I know you will take care of me and mine."

Gangs Of Wasseypur was a two-part crime drama starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, and Huma Qureshi. The film revolved around a clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur and ignites a deadly blood feud spanning three generations.

