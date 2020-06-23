Aamir Khan planning to resume Laal Singh Chaddha using visual effects soon; all you need to know

After Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan was all gearing up for a comeback with Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official adaptation of Hollywood Classic, Forrest Gump. The actor was shooting for the film across the country exploring virgin locations and was in Punjab in March before the country was hit by coronavirus, resulting in a nationwide lockdown. Ever since then, the actor has been at home with his family, slowly and steadily getting out of his character of a Sikh in the social drama. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the actor is tweaking the script in this lockdown and is planning to complete the remaining 35 to 40% of the shoot in Mumbai.

“Aamir and his director, Advait Chandan, have been constantly in touch with their visual effects team. They have explored a new technology to shoot indoors and the actor is now looking to complete the film in Mumbai. He will resume shooting once the requisite tweaking in the script is done,” revealed a source close to the development.

Team Laal Singh Chaddha is looking to recreate the real locations in the studio using modern technology and a major chunk of the film will now be shot in the city. “He might just go to a place or two for a brief period if things get back to normal soon. But it all depends on the scenario on ground and his safety,” the source explained, adding further that the film will now miss it’s Christmas 2020 deadline and the earliest that it can arrive now will be Summer 2021. “It’s all wait and watch. Aamir isn’t someone who would rush into things to bring out his film. He will sit on the edit, show it to his fellow industry friends, take their feedback and even reshoot if need be. It’s a long process and they don’t even have a release date in mind now,” the source concluded.

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir is expected to move onto the Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan followed by the Gulshan Kumar biopic, Moghul. He also has the ambitious Mahabharata under his kitty.

