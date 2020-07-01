Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma to return soon on screen with their show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma have been taking the television industry by the storm with their cute antics and on-point chemistry on the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The duo has started shooting for fresh episodes and the new promo has left the fans ecstatic. The date for airing fresh episodes isn’t out yet but, they have promised to come soon with a revamped version of their show. Returning to sets after three months, Shaheer and Rhea look super happy in the promo.

Making sure to adhere to the guidelines of the government regarding resuming shoots, the shows are expected to work with a limited number of crew and maintain social distancing in the frame. Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram to share the promo of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke returning on-screen with the caption, “Jald aarahe hain hum. apne dil ke darwaze khule rakhna. @starplus @directorskutproduction @rajan.shahi.543”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Jald aarahe hain hum. apne dil ke darwaze khule rakhna. @starplus @directorskutproduction @rajan.shahi.543

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Jun 30, 2020 at 7:11am PDT

How excited are you to see MishBir create magic on screen once again? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

