Neha Dhupia talks about body shaming; says your weighing scale does not define you

On Thursday, actress Neha Dhupia took to her social media handle to share a post on accepting one's own body and ignoring body-shaming.

The actress shared old pictures of herself and wrote, "Be kind to yourself and your body, it’s the only one you’ve got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you’re reading this, DON’T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn’t define you, you do! ..#beenthruthicknthin.”

Meanwhile, she took to Instagram and shared a video from her reality show Roadies and wrote, “Remember that photo of yourself from 5 years ago that makes you feel bad about your current weight? Well that same person 5 years ago had something else making her feel bad about her weight. We’re programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough! … #beenthruthicknthin.”

In the video, Neha is heard saying that she gained 23 kgs during her pregnancy and feared that she would lose jobs. However, she retained her job with Roadies and said, “Your face and body is not everything.”

