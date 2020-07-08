Karan Patel reacts to Ankita Bhargava’s miscarriage post, says she was the stronger one among them

Karan Patel is all set to portray Mr. Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay and has started shooting for his role in the show. While the fans can’t wait to see their favourite back on screen, his role will be very different from the previous one and it is just another reason for his fans to be excited. Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava have been blessed with a daughter and have named her Mehr. Before they welcomed their daughter, Ankita suffered a miscarriage and opened up about it on social media only a couple of weeks ago.

Karan and Ankita kept their second pregnancy under wraps until the baby came along and are now enjoying the parental bliss. Karan Patel, in his conversation with another portal, reacted to her post and said that if you are human you will feel the pain and said that it was a heartwarming post. He further hoped that no one has to go through this and understands that life goes on. Speaking of being each other’s support, Karan said that it is important to not let the mishaps get to you but at the same time be strong enough to let your partner rely on you. He says it’s important for one of the either to stay strong and in their case it was Ankita.

Take a look at Ankita’s post.

View this post on Instagram

???????????????????????????????????? Technically i wrote this a few days ago,But it took me time to muster up the courage to make this post! This is by far the most personal post that im ever going to write,With hopes that i can make atleast a little difference in someones life… At first i didnt want to talk about it to anyone at all… But then after having counselled more than TWO DOZEN women over dmz on instagram all over the country, I realised it is time I openly talk about ‘MY MISCARRIAGE’ The most important takeaway for me from this experience was…. DONT KEEP RELIVING THE PAST DONT KEEP WAITING FOR THE FUTURE JUST SIMPLY LIVE IN THE PRESENT I hope this helps… ????

A post shared by Ankita Karan Patel (@ankzbhargava) on Jun 23, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT

As for Karan Patel’s role as Mr. Bajaj, he makes his first appearance on July 13.

