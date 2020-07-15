Bipasha Basu feels all shoots should stop till situation is better; says actors are the most vulnerable

Several people from the entertainment industry have resumed shooting for their respective films and television shows. However, recently actress Bipasha Basu said that returning to the sets is risky as actors are the most vulnerable. The actress was reacting to the news of Kasautti Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan testing positive for coronavirus.

Sharing her view on shoots resuming amidst the pandemic, Bipasha wrote, “All shoots should stop till the situation is little better. Actors are the most vulnerable.. Most of the unit is protected with all ppe, gloves, masks, shields. But actors have to shoot without any protection. It’s just plain risky.”

Bipasha's husband actor Karan Singh Griver played the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj on Kasautti Zindagii Kay. However, when the makers decided to resume shooting , Karan quit the show and was replaced by Karan Patel.

Parth, who plays the lead in the show had tested coronavirus positive a few days ago. He took to Instagram to inform all about the same and wrote, “Hi everyone , I have been tested Positive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care.”

