Money Heist actor Álvaro Morte teases the Professor is back for season 5

Money Heist became one of the most popular non-English drama on Netflix. The Spanish drama dropped season 4 earlier in April, this year. As the fans are eagerly awaiting for Netflix to officially announce the new season, lead actor Álvaro Morte has teased that the Professor is back.

Sharing a picture from what looks like a test shoot, he is seen looking into the camera while taking a selfie. He is also wearing a mask in the picture. He captioned it, "I’m back. The Professor is back." It could be a shoot for the new season announcement video.

Earlier this month, creator Alex Pina revealed that he had begun penning the script for the new season.

Created by Álex Pina, Money Heist aka Le Casa De Papel stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Raquel, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente Lopez as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Esther Acebo as Monica, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, and Pedro Alonso as Berlin.

