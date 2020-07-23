Shah Rukh Khan’s house covered with plastic sheets, fans wonder if it is due to COVID-19

On Tuesday, pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow in Mumbai named Mannat covered in plastic were doing the rounds on social media. Several fans believed that this was done due to coronavirus. However, that is not the reason.

Shah Rukh Khan's house has been covered with plastic sheets because of the monsoon. The actor gets it done every year during the monsoon. However, with the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossing over a lakh, fans were concerned about the actor's well being and wondered if the sheets were put up before sanitising.

Meanwhile, Khan has been in quarantine with his wife Gauri Khan and kids- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. On the work front, he was last seen in the film Zero that was released in 2018. He is currently in talks with several filmmakers for his next and will be announcing the same soon.

