Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director, Malav Rajda shares a still from the sets, says he missed it

The shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has only recently begun and the makers have missed the Gokuldham family a little too much. While all the other shows had begun shooting a long time ago, their team had to wait a little longer to figure out how to fit all the actors in scenes without violating the protocols given by the government. However, after a mock shoot, the team was ready to be back in action and are ecstatic to be shooting again.

The actors have also missed being on the set and are very excited to have the episodes airing soon. Since they started shooting after all the other shows, the makers had to delay airing of fresh episodes by a week or more. Director Malav Rajda recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of the screen and wrote, “4 mahine lockdown mein bahut tv dekha…but ye tv dekhne ka maza hi kuch aur hai…really missed it”.

The family sit-com has been entertaining us for over 12 years and the fans are eagerly waiting for the fresh episodes to air.

