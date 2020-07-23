Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director, Malav Rajda shares a still from the sets, says he missed it

The shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has only recently begun and the makers have missed the Gokuldham family a little too much. While all the other shows had begun shooting a long time ago, their team had to wait a little longer to figure out how to fit all the actors in scenes without violating the protocols given by the government. However, after a mock shoot, the team was ready to be back in action and are ecstatic to be shooting again.
4 mahine lockdown mein bahut tv dekha…but ye tv dekhne ka maza hi kuch aur hai…really missed it
The family sit-com has been entertaining us for over 12 years and the fans are eagerly waiting for the fresh episodes to air.
