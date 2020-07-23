Hungama Play launches ‘Ratri ke Yatri’, a new Hindi original show featuring 5 dramatic and sensitive stories set in red light areas

Hungama Play, a leading video on demand platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, today launched ‘Ratri ke Yatri’, a new Hungama Original. An anthology that features 5 unique and thought-provoking stories set in red light areas, the show is headlined by an ensemble cast comprising some of the biggest actors from the television industry. This includes Sudhir Pande, Anju Mahendru, Iqbal Khan, Barkha Sengupta, Parag Tyagi, Avinash Mukherjee, Shiny Doshi, Renee Dhyani, Mansi Srivastava, Reyhna Pandit and Akashdeep Arora. It also stars popular television actors like Pyomri Mehta, Supriya Shukla and Indresh Malik in key roles. Produced by Anil V Kumar Productions in association with Hungama Digital Media, all episodes of the show have been directed by Anil V Kumar.

Each story follows a character leading an incomplete life and seeking something – love, physical pleasures, refuge or just closure – a man who is ashamed of being a prostitute’s son and has an awakening in a place he detests the most; a 69 year old who is unapologetic about his physical needs and refuses to be shamed by the society; a jilted lover who comes to terms with reality and decides to start a new chapter in his life; an 18 year old who wants to feel physical affection at least once before he renounces all worldly pleasures; a conman who makes a living out of robbing people but gets robbed of something deeply precious instead. Though they feature in distinct stories, each of these characters visit a red light area for the first time in their lives and eventually find wisdom and solace there. Their experiences may range from sensual to provocative, but irrespective of that, a single night ends up changing their outlook forever!

Speaking about the show, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Over the last quarter we have witnessed an almost 74% increase in consumption of original content on Hungama Play. This indicates the immense demand that exists for engaging storytelling and clutter-breaking narratives. Ratri ke Yatri offers five unique stories driven by human emotions and stitches them together with compelling performances from some of the most renowned actors from the television industry. We are certain that the show’s Indian and global release through our extensive distribution network will help it reach a wide audience while the show’s universal appeal will find appreciation across the world.”

Speaking about the series, Anil V Kumar, Founder, Anil V Kumar Productions said, “The show has a unique concept that hasn’t been explored before. It delicately highlights the emotions and wisdom that exist in red light areas through characters that are deep and sensitive. I am glad to have worked with a team of actors and crew that came together in a short span of time and breathed life into their respective roles. I look forward to the reactions from the audiences.”

The show is now available to stream on Hungama Play, Hungama’s video on demand platform. Ratri ke Yatri is also available to stream through Hungama Play on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, MX Player and Android TVs like TCL, OnePlus TV, CVTE and CloudWalker. Additionally, Hungama’s association with Xiaomi will enable consumers to watch the show via Hungama Play on Mi TV and Mi Video. It will also be available to stream on SonyLIV at a later date.

Speaking about the show, Sudhir Pande said, “It was an interesting experience to work in Ratri Ke Yatri. The digital medium offers exciting opportunities and I am glad to have been a part of such a unique show. I’m certain that the audiences will enjoy watching me in a completely different avatar.”

Anju Mahendru said, “Digital platforms have come as a breath of fresh air for performers. We now have a chance to be a part of stories that haven’t been told before. Ratri ke Yatri is one such unique concept and I am delighted to have been a part of it.”

Elaborating on the show, Iqbal Khan said, “Ratri ke Yatri captures human emotions in a very unique way. We, as human beings are very judgemental and we sometimes get lessons of life from places we never think of going to and from people we think are not as good as us. In that sense, the show is a mirror to the society. It was great working with Anil V Kumar again. I have worked with him on multiple occasions, he is a great director and it is always amazing working with him.”

Barkha Sengupta said, “The character that I play is a sensitive portrayal of a mother’s love for her child. It is one of the most universal emotions and is certain to strike a chord with the audiences. I was thrilled to be a part of a show that is so strikingly unique. I hope the audiences love the show as well.”

Parag Tyagi said, “The story that I am a part of deals with relationships and the journey of this one individual trying to move on in life. It is a complex narrative that has been dealt with in the most delicate fashion. I want to thank Anil V Kumar Sir for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play the most complex character I have ever played. I am certain that the audiences will be able to relate to my character at some level.”

Avinash Mukherjee said, “This is a fantastic compilation of 5 stories by Anil V Kumar. I love him as a director and it was my second time working with him. It’s one of a kind story that has never been seen before and this attracted me towards it. I heard the story and my character name, ‘Rudra’ and I was in! Working with an actress like Barkha was an amazing experience too. The entire team put in every ounce of energy and passion into this story and I hope the viewers also like it and go through a riveting emotional journey. It is something new, bold and fresh.”

Renee Dhyani said, “The show takes one common theme and spins 5 completely different stories around that theme. The characters in the show are strong and offer the viewers interesting insights about their respective situations. I am eager to learn about the audience’s feedback.”

Mansi Srivastava said, “My character in the show is perceptive and even though she lacks something vital in life, she more than makes up for it with her positive attitude. It is always a delight to play characters that have depth. I am certain that audiences will appreciate the stories and the characters.”

Reyhna Pandit said, “Shows like Ratri ke Yatri are interesting because these offer actors a chance to break the mould. I am extremely happy to have played an interesting role in such a unique show. I hope that the audiences enjoy watching the show as much as I enjoyed working in it.”

Akashdeep Arora said, “It was amazing to be a part of Ratri ke Yatri. The show weaves in interesting plots that are driven by carefully etched characters. I am certain the audiences will enjoy the refreshing stories narrated in the show.”

