10 Years Of One Direction: Louis Tomlinson thanks his bandmates Harry, Zayn, Liam and Niall for incredible journey

It's been 10 years since the British-Irish band One Direction made their debut after participating in X-Factor UK show. The became widely known and went onto become one of the most popular and successful bands of all time. The band consisted of five members – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

Expressing his gratitude to the fans and his former bandmates, Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter to say, "Feeling pretty emotional today. 10 years!! Spent the morning watching old interviews and performances. Just wanted to send a massive thank you to ALL of my band mates. What we did together was incredible."

Feeling pretty emotional today. 10 years!! Spent the morning watching old interviews and performances. Just wanted to send a massive thank you to ALL of my band mates. What we did together was incredible

— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

He further wrote, "Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik . So proud of you all individually."

Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik . So proud of you all individually.

— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

Back in March 2015, Zayn Malik announced his departure from the band. The group promoted with four members before parting ways. Since then all five members have successfully launched their solo careers.

On July 22, 2020, the group's official Twitter handle shared a graphic post to mark the 10th anniversary. It seems like today there might be something special that the members may drop for the fans.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results