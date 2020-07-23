Kartik Aaryan discusses mental health issues and depression in the latest episode of Koki Poochega

The wait has surely been worth as Kartik Aaryan finally releases the new episode of his chat show Koki Poochega. In the latest episode he talks about the much important issue that should be highlighted for sure in current times. The actor speaks about mental health issues with psychiatrist Dr Geetha Jayaram.
The actor in the past has interviewed several frontliners from various fields right from a doctor to a reporter and spread awareness about the fatal virus. But in the latest episode he spreads awareness about an illness that is less-talked about, as hazardous as a pandemic and needs utmost attention. Sharing a glimpse of the interview on social media, Kartik captioned the video saying, ‘Most important Episode. Dekho aur batao !! Episode 7 out now,' and it is indeed an important episode.
He interviews psychiatrist Dr Geetha Jayaram from John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore. The actor rightly opens the episode by saying, ‘Awareness mein bura hee kya hai (there is nothing wrong in spreading awareness),’ as he gives a brief introduction to the importance of mental health. He later introduces us to the expert Dr Geetha Jayaram and warns her that he won’t be using the D word (referring to Depression) but rather call it Devdas.
As soon as the episode hit the internet, hashtag #KokiPoochega started trending on social media as netizens shared their love for the new episode and applauded the young superstar’s move. This episode has indeed made this internet-breaking series now even a path-breaking one.
