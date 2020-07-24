Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay tests negative for COVID-19!

A few days ago, the news of Parth Samthaan testing positive for Coronavirus went viral in no time. The actor received a lot of love and prayers from his fans and colleagues. While he was immediately quarantined, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor took to his social media to announce his health. While the shoot was stopped for a couple of days, the sets were moved to SJ Studios from Killick Nixon Studios.
We can’t wait to see Parth resume his work and woo us as Anurag Basu once again!
