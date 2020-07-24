BTS’ Suga to feature on MAX’s new album ‘Colour Vision’ song ‘Blueberry Eyes’

Popular band BTS member Suga is set for another international collaboration. After featuring on Halsey's studio album 'Manic' with the track 'Suga's Interlude', he has another collab with MAX on his sophomore album 'Colour Vision'. Both of them previously worked on 'Burn It' track from Suga's chart-topping second mixtape 'D-2' with his pseudonym AGUST D and it received tremendous appreciation. Titled 'Blueberry Eyes', the song is the sixth track in his upcoming album.

Not only is this one of the highly anticipated collabs, after their 'Burn It' track, but the expectations have also increased. In his Forbes interview, MAX confirmed the Suga features on his sophomore album. The preview of the track was unveiled on July 24 by Apple Music and Suga's part sounds exquisite. This is something very new when it comes to playing with sound and we haven't heard Suga like this before. Fans are stoked, already!

Preview of "Blueberry Eyes" ft SUGA on MAX's new album!



Earlier this year, they had their first meet up in South Korea where MAX had his tour stop. The two of them had chilled out meet up when the 'D-2' collab was discussed. The two of them reunited in Los Angeles and went to the Lakers game dressed in yellow jerseys in the honour of late Kobe Bryant.

“BURN IT” WITH MY BROTHER SUGA AKA AGUST D OUT NOW

200202 MAX Schneider Instagram Update – Yoongi

"1ST LAKERS GAME WITH MY BROTHER SUGA. MAMBA FOREVER"



MAX has been teasing his upcoming album for a while which will be out on September 18, 2020.

.@MAXMusic – Blueberry Eyes (ft. SUGA of @BTS_twt)

SUGA's part from the preview

(lyrics are transcribed):

————

내 그림자를 가른 한 줄기 빛

어둡기만 한 내 삶을 뒤집어놓은 너

A ray of light that cut through my shadow

You who overturned my life that had been only dark



우리의 낮

우리의 밤

우리의 삶

U.A.R.E.M.Y. Light

서로 지탱하는 벗

서로의 닻

Our days

Our nights

Our lives

U.A.R.E.M.Y. Light

Friends who hold each other up,

who are each other's anchor

