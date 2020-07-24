Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel pushed to December 2021

Another Hollywood movie is getting delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel will now hit the theatres on December 17, 2021, instead of November 2021.

According to Variety, "The Spidey film was originally scheduled for Nov. 5, 2021, but Sony announced the move on Thursday night after a shakeup of Disney’s film slate was unveiled earlier in the day. The Far From Home sequel will take the spot formerly held by Avatar 2, which was pushed back a year to Dec. 16, 2022. The third movie in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise was originally supposed to be released on July 16, 2021, but Sony had previously postponed it to Nov. 5, 2021, back in April of this year."

This will be the third movie in Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland. The actor was last seen in Avengers: Endgame reprising his role as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man. He is currently working on Uncharted and Chaos Walking.

ALSO READ: Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland send heartwarming messages to 6-year-old boy who saved his sister from dog attack

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results