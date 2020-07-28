Ankita Lokhande steps out for the first time after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Ankita Lokhande was one of the most affected people in the industry after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The actress dated him back when they starred in Pavirta Rishta and after a few years, they decided to call it quits. However, Sandip Ssingh, who happened to be a close friend of the duo revealed that Ankita still has Sushant’s name under hers outside her apartment. They shared a very special bond and despite the fact that they were not together, Ankita paid a visit to his family the very next day along with Sandip.
Ankita even posted a heartwarming message for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release, Dil Bechara.
