“We must all participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources” – appeals Anushka Sharma on World Nature Conservation Day

Anushka Sharma has a simple appeal to the citizens of our country – protect and preserve the environment. The superstar actress, who is extremely vocal about social issues, is appealing that we all must do our bit to sustain our planet because we are definitely in a climate crisis.

On World Nature Conservation Day, she says, “A healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat, and our species’ and other species' existence is directly related to Mother Nature.”

View this post on Instagram

A healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species’ and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature. As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let’s always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way ???? #WorldNatureConservationDay

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 27, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

Anushka is asking people to preserve and protect nature at any cost. “As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources,” she says.

Stressing that there is no planet B for us, Anushka is calling for more consciousness towards climate change. She says, “Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let’s always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way.”

View this post on Instagram

A healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species’ and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature. As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let’s always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way ???? #WorldNatureConservationDay

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 27, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

A healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species’ and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature. As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let’s always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way ???? #WorldNatureConservationDay

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 27, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma remembers the time when ‘someone touching your face was relaxing’ with this throwback video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results