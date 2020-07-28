Alia Bhatt’s spreads some love with her squishy childhood picture

Alia Bhatt has some of the cutest childhood pictures and has shared a few of them on her Instagram. During the lockdown, Alia Bhatt ensured to learn a few new things and make the most of this impromptu break. From reading, to baking, to spending time with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and her pets, Alia even adopted a kitten along with sister Shaheen Bhatt. Needless to say, her pictures during the lockdown have left us in awe of her, be it hunting for the best sunlight around her house or enjoying the sunsets peacefully.

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram to share a childhood picture and we cannot help but notice the chubby cheeks! Unintentionally, Alia Bhatt’s hand gestures resemble a heart and we can’t get over just how adorable she looks posing with the brightest smile. Sharing the monochrome picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, “spread some love ????”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

spread some love ????

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 27, 2020 at 8:53am PDT

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has quite the lineup of films including Sadak 2, Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Takht.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy to be screened at the Busan International Film Festival

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results