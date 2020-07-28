Pragya Kapoor’s Ek Saath Foundation provides ration kits to sex workers in Mumbai

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic followed by a lockdown, environmentalist Pragya Kapoor through her NGO Ek Saath The Earth Foundation has worked tirelessly in helping those in need. Be it feeding impoverished families or fulfilling their essential requirements the movie producer has been quite proactive with philanthropy during these times of crisis and now Pragya continues her good work, this time it’s for the sex workers of Mumbai’s red-light areas.

Through her Ek Saath Foundation Pragya distributed ration kits to around 500 girls/women sex workers in Mumbai’s red-light areas. Talking about the same Pragya says, "We at Ek Saath continue our endeavour to help those in need, and in this pandemic, sex workers in Mumbai's red-light areas have also suffered in terms of meeting their essential needs. While their plight has not been widely addressed, it was important to focus on their struggle too. Food is a very basic need and no one should be left without it."

While this is truly an applause-worthy initiative from Pragya, the lady has been doing a lot more on the environmental front. Some time back, Pragya through Ek Saath Foundation collaborated with Healing Himalaya’s to develop a sustainable waste management system for the people in the hills, as a measure to beauty one of India’s most scenic tourist spot.

