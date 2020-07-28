Karishma Tanna says, “I did not think I was mentally strong enough to win the show”

This is the first time in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi that a female contestant has walked away with the winner’s trophy. Karishma Tanna won Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and the wishes are still pouring in for her for creating history. She has done a lot of reality shows in the past but this is the first time that she has won a show. Facing a lot of challenges during the show, Karishma Tanna was touted to be Rohit Shetty’s favourite student and performed the tasks with a lot of dedication. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Karishma Tanna opened up about winning the trophy and shooting for the finale in the new normal.

When asked about her winning the season, Karishma said, “Happiness is exactly what I felt in the moment when my name was announced. I was hoping to hear my name and when I did, I was very, very happy.” Being the first female contestant to win the trophy and create history, Karishma said, “It was a very proud moment for me that I was the first woman to win it.” We further enquired about her initial reaction to being a part of the show, she said, “I did not expect that I will win the show, I thought I will make it to the middle of the season or maybe in the top 5. But, I did not think I was mentally strong enough to win the show.”

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale was shot in Mumbai at Filmcity and undoubtedly, Karishma had a few apprehensions of stepping out during the pandemic. She said, “It was difficult to remember that the current conditions are entirely different. I have to go back home to my mother so I had to make sure that I took extra precautions. We had to make sure to not touch any part of the set unnecessarily since it was risky.” Speaking of her future projects, Karishma said that she would like to do a web show or a film, however, she has not read any new script during the three months of lockdown. Concluding our conversation, Karishma Tanna couldn’t help but thank her fans for the immense support and love they have given her throughout her journey in the industry.

Congratulations to Karishma Tanna for paving a way for the future female contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit Shetty hands over the trophy

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results