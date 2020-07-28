Karishma Tanna says, “I did not think I was mentally strong enough to win the show”

This is the first time in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi that a female contestant has walked away with the winner’s trophy. Karishma Tanna won Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and the wishes are still pouring in for her for creating history. She has done a lot of reality shows in the past but this is the first time that she has won a show. Facing a lot of challenges during the show, Karishma Tanna was touted to be Rohit Shetty’s favourite student and performed the tasks with a lot of dedication. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Karishma Tanna opened up about winning the trophy and shooting for the finale in the new normal.
When asked about her winning the season, Karishma said, “Happiness is exactly what I felt in the moment when my name was announced. I was hoping to hear my name and when I did, I was very, very happy.” Being the first female contestant to win the trophy and create history, Karishma said, “It was a very proud moment for me that I was the first woman to win it.” We further enquired about her initial reaction to being a part of the show, she said, “I did not expect that I will win the show, I thought I will make it to the middle of the season or maybe in the top 5. But, I did not think I was mentally strong enough to win the show.”
Congratulations to Karishma Tanna for paving a way for the future female contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
