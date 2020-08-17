Doctor Stranger actress Kang So-ra is getting married, writes a special letter to the fans 

Popular South Korean actress Kang So-ra is getting married. The announcement was made on August 17 via her agency that the actress will tie the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend on August 29.

The actress was to get married earlier this month due to spike in COVID-19 cases, they had to change the schedule. Since she is marrying a non-celebrity, the wedding will be a private affair with family members and close friends in attendance.

Her letter reads (translation via Soompi):

"Hello, this is Kang Sora.

It’s been a while since I’ve said hello to the Bling Bling family.

I’m worried and nervous about greeting you, but I wanted to personally share this news with you first, so I’m writing each word with courage.

It has already been 11 years since I debuted. Thanks to all of you who congratulated me and were happier for me than even I was for myself, I felt gratitude that cannot be fully expressed in words. Thanks to the support and love you gave me during the 11 years, I was able to stay strong and come this far. I sincerely thank you for always staying by my side and making me feel secure.

I, Kang Sora, who a lot of you at Bling Bling have considered their younger sister, friend, or older sister, am getting married in late August. You are probably surprised by the sudden news. I found a good person that I want to spend the rest of my life with, so I am sharing this good news with you through this letter.

I will work hard to show a happy married life and many more sides as an actress so that I can return [what I’ve received] to all of you who believe in and support me. Please continue to watch over me.

Though everyone is having a difficult time these days, I genuinely hope that you are staying healthy. Thank you for reading this long letter.

From, Kang Sora."

Kang Sora has been known for her performances in Dream High 2, Doctor Stranger, Warm and Cozy, My Lawyer Mr. Jo, Revolutionary Love, The Beauty Inside. She even made her way to the movies and starred in Uhm Bok Dong and Secret Zoo.

Congratulations to the couple!

