Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shares first glimpse of her unreleased book, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman

Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been very productive with her time during the lockdown. She has been using the time to write and develop ideas for her lockdown tales series. Impressively, after finishing her long-awaited book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman' amidst lockdown, Tahira has now confirmed submitting the final manuscript of the same.
Post making her writing debut in 2011 with 'I Promise', followed by her next novel 'Souled Out', Kashyap Khurrana co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood'. Published by Juggernaut Books, 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman', is a quirky take towards the experiences of being and becoming a woman.
After seeing this first look, we definitely can't wait to read Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's upcoming book and learn what new she's bringing to the table this time around.
