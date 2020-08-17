The Matrix 4 star Keanu Reeves says the rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted amid the pandemic

Actor Keanu Reeves is back on the sets of The Matrix 4. It is easily one of the highly awaited films. After The Matrix and The Matrix, it was assumed that the 2003 film The Matrix Revolutions was the last one in the franchise. So it did come as a surprise when Warner Bros. announced that Lana Wachowski was returning to direct The Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as the lead actors.

The cast and crew resumed work in Berlin last month after halting the production due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a surprise update, Keanu revealed that the rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted amid the pandemic. During an interview with Associated Press for Bill & Ted 3, Keanu said, “It’s great. It’s an honor to be working. I’m in Berlin, you can hear the sirens. You know, there are some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place. The rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted.”

“You know, I think everyone loves the project. If you’re ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out or ‘How do we do this?’ Show business people are the best,” Keanu added. “We’re scrappy, we know how to get stuff done. We’re inventive, we think on our feet. That kind of kindred spirit coming together. It goes back to ‘Let’s put on a show! We’ve got some props, we’ve got some things, we’re going to run it!’ That spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix.”

Earlier, speaking to Empire magazine recently, Keanu stated that the beautiful script was the reason he returned to the franchise. “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” he said. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

The Matrix 4 is set for April 1, 2022 release.

