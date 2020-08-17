Shweta Singh Kirti posts videos of billboards put up across Australia for Sushant Singh Rajput

Shweta Singh Kirti has been fighting tooth and nail along with her family and a few friends from the industry to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to her social media, Shweta Singh Kirti has been doing everything in her hands to ensure that CBI takes up Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and the family gets their due justice. To promote the same, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been ensuring to put up billboards across the countries to put their message across.

Shweta took to her Instagram to share pictures and videos of billboards in Australia and she did the same to notify the fans of the billboards in California. The caption reads, “SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up throughout the continent. Their abundant love for Sushant made this happen These Billboards are definitely going to convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR. They really want their screams to be heard by the whole Judiciary System of India, so that fair justice can be served to their dear Sushant. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #CBIForSSR #scmonitoredcbi4ssr”

Take a look at her post.

SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up through out the continent. ???????????????????? Their abundant love for Sushant made this happen???? These Billboards are definitely going to convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR. They really want their screams to be heard by the whole Judiciary System of India, so that fair justice can be served to their dear Sushant. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #CBIForSSR #scmonitoredcbi4ssr???????? *****The Billboards are up at the following 7 locations 1) SOUTHBANK – 120 Clarendon St/Westgate Freeway. 2) WILLIAMS LANDING- Princess Highway. 3) WANTIRNA SOUTH – 384 Burwood Highway. 4) EPPING- Cooper St. 5) BENTLEIGH- 823 Nepean Highway 6) DERRIMUT- Western Freeway. 7) BAYSWATER- 158 Canterbury Rd.

