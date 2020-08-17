ITZY grab attention in wild west theme comeback ‘Not Shy’ 

The popular fourth-generation South Korean girl group ITZY is back. Known as the rising stars, the quintet dropped their third EP 'Not Shy' with six tracks and music video for the lead single.

In the wild west themed music video, the five members – Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna – are seen all across the streets on the posters with 'Wanted' written on them. Dressed in country style outfits, the quintet hijack a car and end up in a speed chase with a truck. What happens in this chase sequence makes up for a good music video.

Breaking the norms, the girls speak about their confidence in themselves and do not shy away from what they want. "I say it quick, quick, I say what I want / So what if I can't make you mine? Pointless / While I hesitate, time passes anyway / Yeah I'm just gonna say it all 'cuz I like, it 'cuz I like it, like it / Why do you wait? What does waiting do? / Why, why can't I just say what's on my mind? / Yeah I just go snap, just snap, just snap, snap, snap / Not shy to say I want you."

Stepping away from electronic music heavy singles, this time ITZY plays with hip hop and saxophone sounds for their music. Composed by Kobee and Charlotte Wilson, 'Not Shy' has been penned by JY Park.

ITZY made their debut on February 11, 2019, under JYP Entertainment.

