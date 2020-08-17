Really Good Fashion Deals

When you’ve got a shopping habit like ours — make that a shopping job — you find yourself saving more pieces to a wish list that seems to know no limits. And while we’ll certainly pay full price for the products we need, the siren call of a short-lived sale paired with clearance tab treasure hunting is what really gets our blood pumping on the items we want.

We see so much good stuff on sale, in fact; that we just had to start sharing it with you. Welcome to The Score, our home for the best marked-down goods from all of our most-browsed shopping destinations. Anytime we hear about a special promotion or one-off deal, we’ll add it to this page — the good stuff only. So if you’re a deal-hunter like us, bookmark this post and check back often, because as all savvy shoppers know, the best sales don’t last long.

You can consider this roundup your best source for finding the deepest discounts, select fleeting promos, and occasionally that unicorn item that never seems to go on markdown. All of our eagle-eyed editors will be contributing, so if there's something you're specifically looking for, don't be shy to give us a shout in the comments. We're here to help you nab that deal.

Madewell

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Secret Stock Sale

Promo Code: None

Madewell’s Secret Stock Sale couldn’t stay under wraps for long — and now the cat’s out of the bag. There’s a plethora of top-selling goods in this assortment. We don’t know how long it’s going to last, so you’d best get to carting before these discounts vanish without a trace.

Madewell V-Neck Shoulder-Ruffle Top in Plaid, $, available at Madewell

Nordstrom

Dates: Early access happening now; full access August 19 – 30

Sale: Anniversary Sale (limited-time markdowns and exclusives across fashion, beauty, and home)

Promo Code: None

Nordstrom is teasing its Anniversary Sale with early access for “Nordy Club” members — but the sale opens to the public in just a few days. If you’re a not member, whet your whistle in the clearance sale section.

Sam Edelman Audrea Slide Sandal, $, available at Nordstrom

Verishop

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Warehouse Sale

Promo Code: None

This perfectly appointed, taste-making department store is offering discounts you're not going to want to miss. With brands like Saloni, LoveShackFancy, Vince, and more, you've got a shot at checking everything off your ultimate fashion wishlist with this one sale.

Saloni Camille Silk Chiffon Midi Dress, $, available at Verishop

Baublebar

Dates: Limited time

Sale: 20% off sitewide

Promo Code: HBD10

BaubleBar’s been in the jewelry game for 10 years, but we’re the ones getting the sweet birthday present — 20% off sitewide!

BaubleBar Dalilah Small Tube Huggie Hoops, $, available at BaubleBar

Need Supply

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 80% off

Promo Code: None

It was a sad day when we learned that beloved longtime indie stalwart Need Supply would be closing its doors for good. This is your last chance to nab some of the retailer’s well-curated goods — markdowns are up to 80% off.

Herschel Nova Mini in Satin Hotcoral, $, available at Need Supply

Shopbop

Dates: Limited time

Sale: 30% off summer shoes

Promo Code: None

This trendy e-tailer's summer shoe sale is very much in bloom, with up to 30% off a cheerful selection of kicks from across the footwear spectrum.

Champion D1 Sneakers, $, available at Shopbop

Nordstrom Rack

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Clearance (including 60% off Cole Haan)

Promo Code: None

While Nordstrom Rack is always a go-to destination for great deals, the unmissable discounts on its selection of Cole Haan won’t last for very long. If you miss out, never fear — their clearance section is top-notch with or without CH.

Cole Haan Brie Genuine Calf Hair Skimmer Flat, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

H&M

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Summer Clearance

Promo Code: None

There are some serious deals to be found within H&M's clearance sale. From lightweight dresses for summer to cozy loungewear for spending more time indoors, this always-accessible retailer has you covered.

H&M Crinkled Dress, $, available at H&M

lululemon

Dates: Limited time

Sale: We Made Too Much

Promo Code: None

Just because Lululemon’s warehouse sale is over doesn’t mean can’t longingly haunt the brand’s “We Made Too Much” section for ongoing deals on what they’ve overproduced. We’re biding our time until next year with finds like this perfectly too-big sweatshirt.

lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew, $, available at lululemon

Adidas

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Best-sellers on sale

Promo Code: None

Upgrade your activewear with the always-cool Adidas. Their sale section is swimming with sporty-but-hip staples like these melon-accented Stan Smiths.

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $, available at Adidas

Anthropologie

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Extra 30% off sale items (discount added in cart)

Promo Code: None

Enjoy sales on sales at Anthropologie right now with an extra 30% already marked-down dress, blouse, skirt, and accessory faves. The result? A sartorial summer dream come true.

Anthropologie Becky Embroidered Wide-Leg Pants, $, available at Anthropologie

Eloquii

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Extra 40% off sale items

Promo Code: LOVETHIS

You've got all sorts of discounts to choose from at plus-size retailer Eloquii, including 40% off items already marked down.

Eloquii Wrap Maxi Dress, $, available at Eloquii

Nike

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 40% off clearance sale

Promo Code: None

The sportswear giant’s athletic goods are high-performance but still cool enough for every day. Their clearance section is currently up to 40% off, so you can splurge on some of the slick gym-to-street duds.

Nike Cotton Jersey Jumpsuit, $, available at Nike

