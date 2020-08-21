Akshay Kumar appeals to all to help street vendors in whichever way they can

As people gear up to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Akshay Kumar appealed to all to help out the street vendors. The pandemic has had a devastating impact on the livelihood of many.

Akshay Kumar has collaborated with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art of Living and Change Within and urged people to support all the street vendors who are facing difficulties during this period. In the video, he spoke about the plight of several street vendors and made a request. “Friends, can we all do something for them? Promise yourself to look after all these people just like a friend. We will not unsee them. We will try to reduce the pain of at least one of these people everyday. Sometimes we should forget our needs and focus on their needs and help them earn. If all of us take this responsibility, then maybe no one in our country will go to sleep hungry,” he said in the video.

Absolutely @SriSri ji, we all are in this together. All we need to do is do our bit and together we can make a huge difference. https://t.co/yfbWlHsZL2

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently in the UK for shooting his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The team of the film was in quarantine for 14 days before they started filming.

