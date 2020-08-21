Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill come together after a long time with a ‘Chatpata Shukriya’ for each other

Everyone’s favourite jodi, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, have come together for something very special. The duo was seen shaking a leg to the super peppy ‘Chatpati Hai, Chatpati Hai’ track, while munching on some Kurkure.

The celebrities were seen having a lot of fun in their latest Instagram posts, expressing a ‘Chatpata Shukriya’ to one another through quirky dance moves and expressions. This is an extension of Kurkure’s special campaign that expresses gratitude towards Indian families for their continued support towards each other during difficult times and for always being supportive, entertaining, and adding ‘masaledaar fun’ to each other’s lives.

In the video shared with their fans, Sidharth and Shehnaaz mention how they are just like family to each other. Sidharth tells Shenaaz that ‘Har mushkil ghadi mein jo sath nibhaye, Woh dost bhi toh family jaisi ban jaye’, to which Shehnaaz thanks Sidharth by saying, ‘Mushkil ghadiyo mein family banke mera khayal rakhne ke liye – #ChatpataShukriya’.

Sharing her thoughts, Shehnaaz said, “Our family and friends have not only been the biggest support systems for us in these recent times, but have also helped add some ‘chatpata fun’ to our daily, mundane lives. Sidharth is like family to me, and hence, I thought of doing this special video with him. I hope all our fans enjoy our take on the ‘Atpati Hai, Chatpati Hai’ track and are inspired to say a special thanks to their near and dear ones!”

Along with Sidharth and Shehnaaz, videos of other popular celebrities, such as Bhumi Pednekar, Mohan Sisters, Aparshakti Khurana, and Karishma Tanna, dancing and having fun with their families to the tunes of Kurkure’s latest track have been garnering a lot of buzz on social media. The videos have been receiving a lot of love from netizens who are not only enjoying watching these masaledaar videos of their favourite celebrities but are also appreciating the thought of saying ‘thank you’ to their loved ones in a chatapata , fun and quirky way. The popular celebrities are seen encouraging their fans to say thank-you to their family members as well with the catchy line – “Situation jaisi bhi ho, family deti hai dher saara pyaar, Inke liye, ek Kurkure sa Chatpata Shukriya toh banta hai na yaar!

