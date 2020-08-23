First trailer of The Batman gives peek into Robert Pattinson’s intense role, reveals Catwoman and the Riddler’s crazy game  

The first trailer of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as caped crusader is here and it looks pretty intriguing. Bringing Gotham city back to life, director Matt Reeves showcased the new Batsuit and Batmobile during the DC Fandome event on August 22, 2020.

Apart from that, the trailer introduces the Riddler's plans as he leaves signs for Batman and Commissioner Gordon. You also see few glimpses of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. The trailer is quite intense as Batman seeks for vengeance in the moody set as Nirvana’s 'Something in the Way' plays in the background.

“One of the things you have to do is you have to design a bat suit, you have to design a Batmobile you have to have a Batcave you have to have that like all of the things that he's going to have,” Reeves spoke about the process of creating Batmobile and Batsuit at the panel. “And so, you know, for me that's been one of the exciting things and that happened even before we were quite done with the last iteration of the script you know we don't, we've already gone through passes and it was quite clear what the vision of the world was being while I'm writing.”

“This Batcave, the Batmobile, and the bat suit, they took a long time, you know… And we, we worked in the designing of it again, as I was writing in the idea of him being able to fight in it,” Reeves further said. “And so they started illustrating and I'd say, I'd say we spent easily, a year to do the bat suit and then to get into the Batmobile and that of course, that part's a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile is like you just kind of like that.”

Reeves then talked about the story and said, "The idea is that we're in YouTube. It's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal experiment he's trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place. In our story, he's in that mode that's where you meet him and you see that he is charting what he's doing and it seems that he's not having any of the effect that he wants to have yet and that is when the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about constant. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther."

"You start to see this epic history of corruption and gossip, that you start to understand well. I think all of that is a way to take a story that is a detective story at every point of view. It's got action, all that kind of stuff, but at the end of it is incredibly personal for him," he added.

Zoë Kravitz stars as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman is written by Matt Reeves & Peter Craig. Reeves and Dylan Clark are producing the film, with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, and Chantal Nong Vo serving as executive producers.

Based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. The Batman is set to open in theaters on October 1, 2021.

