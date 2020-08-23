Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Katyayni writes an emotional note for him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is still very difficult for most of us to process. More than two months after his demise, the Supreme Court has now ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the case and the family is desperately rooting for justice to be delivered to them. The family members of Sushant Singh Rajput, including his sisters and nieces, have been sharing pictures and videos of him showing how much they miss him. His niece, Katyayni Aarya Rajput, recently shared a heartfelt note with a picture of Sushant kissing on her head and said that she did not think there will be a day when she won’t hear his voice.

She wrote, “Gulshan mama, I love you more than the universe. You were and still are the most precious person to me. I always thought that sometime in the future we would look up at the sky and discuss the mysticism in reality. Your talks about life always mesmerised me and always pushed me to do better, I never thought that I would have to see such a day when I would never be able to hear your voice again. You were more than what others thought of you, you were more than what I thought of you. You were more than what you thought of yourself. You were and still are an unstoppable force of energy that was too much for this world to contain. You once told me that we in reality never really die and I really want to believe you but it gets harder by each and everyday. I just wish I could travel into a parallel universe where the world is a better place and we are together smiling, star-gazing and laughing at the “intellectual” jokes you make.

I always imagined that when I would grow up I would take you to my house, in the hills and see the pride in your eyes as you looked at me with a satisfied smile. I know in some parallel universe I would be fortunate enough to see that, but it pains me when I realise that it would not be this universe. But I must not let my grieve drag me down and hamper my evolution because it would be a shame if I allowed it to happen. Your blood flows through my veins and I intend on making full use out of it. Gulshan mama, I am going to make you proud. I will always love you Gulshan Mama ❤️.”

Take a look at the picture.

