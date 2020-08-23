Sonu Sood calls out a fake account, says you will be arrested for cheating innocent people

Sonu Sood has been doing everything possible in his hands to help out as many people as possible. He has ensured that people reached home safely during the lockdown and has now moved on to help the migrants out with jobs and is also financing surgeries for those that can’t afford it. Sonu Sood has proven to be a messiah for all those that needed help and is continuing to do so.

A lot of people reach out to him on his social media on a daily basis with their problems and while it’s not possible for him to respond to all the requests, he tries his best. He recently came across a fake account posing to be him and called him out immediately to avoid any confusion in the future. He wrote, “You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late.”

Take a look at it.

You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late. https://t.co/5yWMXV3Agw

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 21, 2020

Even though most people are aware of Sonu Sood’s verified account, he went ahead to clarify it for the unversed.

