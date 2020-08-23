Priyanka Chopra Jonas posts a video of father Dr. Ashok Chopra on his birth anniversary, says “Miss you dad”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been a ‘daddy’s lil girl’ and even has the phrase tattooed on her forearm in her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra’s handwriting. It has been a few years since his demise but Priyanka Chopra Jonas misses him every day. Taking to her Instagram to wish him on his birthday anniversary, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a throwback video where Dr. Ashok Chopra is seen receiving an award on behalf of her.
My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad. ❤️
