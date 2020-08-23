Priyanka Chopra Jonas posts a video of father Dr. Ashok Chopra on his birth anniversary, says “Miss you dad”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been a ‘daddy’s lil girl’ and even has the phrase tattooed on her forearm in her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra’s handwriting. It has been a few years since his demise but Priyanka Chopra Jonas misses him every day. Taking to her Instagram to wish him on his birthday anniversary, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a throwback video where Dr. Ashok Chopra is seen receiving an award on behalf of her.

Clearly elated by Priyanka’s big win, Dr. Ashok Chopra dedicated the award to all those who come from small towns and make their mark in the industry with their dedication and hard work. Giving his blessings to Priyanka, Dr. Ashok Chopra thanked everyone and walked away with the award like the proud father that he was. Priyanka wrote, “My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad. ❤️”

Take a look at the video that she shared.

My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad. ❤️

