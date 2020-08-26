Aamir Ali sports a clean-shaven look for his upcoming project

Aamir Ali recently took to his social media to reveal a new look for an upcoming project, showcasing a different side to him! Through his caption, Aamir states, "With each new character come new shoes to fit into…a new look a new person..bye bye beard!". The actor who is usually spotted with a beard has now gone clean-shaven for this new role, living up to his character requirements.

Aamir has been on quite a roll with back to back web series on his plate! While one of his upcoming projects Naxalbari required him to sport a beard, another project in the works which is an Indian adaption of the UK show Black Widows, which Aamir has not openly confirmed but is supposedly going to be a part of, requires him to sport a clean-shaven look!

The beard look has always been Aamir's trademark style, but this clean-shaven new look is also definitely suiting the actor quite well!

