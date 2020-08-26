Taapsee Pannu gorges on carb-rich food for Rashmi Rocket prep

Taapsee Pannu is known to get into the skin of her characters pretty easily. From performing all her stunts in Naam Shabana to training in shooting for Saand Ki Aankh, the actress has always gone out of her way when it comes to her roles. Even for Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu is required to maintain a certain body-type of that of a runner and her diet has gotten stricter due to this. Taking to her Instagram, Taapsee posted a picture where she’s seen gorging on foods with high carbs to ensure she’s physically prepared to play this tedious role.

She wrote, “This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn’t about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appétit????”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn’t about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appétit????

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Aug 25, 2020 at 10:15pm PDT

Taapsee Pannu is soon going to begin shooting for Rashmi Rocket.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu announces Rashmi Rocket to start rolling in November

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results