KARD send out powerful message through ‘Gunshot’ music video

It's the season of music comebacks in the South Korean industry. The popular co-ed group KARD is known for their experimental music. After their February 2020 EP 'Red Mood', the quartet has dropped a single 'GUNSHOT' from their EP 'Way With Words' along with two B-side tracks 'Ah Ee Yah' and 'Hold On'.
The music video takes you through the tumultuous journey of four members – BM, JSeph, Somin, and Jiwoo. They express their frustration about the online bullying and verbal abuse that artists face. The quartet tries to send a message about the power of words and how it leaves a scar on people. The dark concept truly highlights the existing issue that is words can make or break someone. The lyrics reflect the same sentiment "They hit me like a gunshot / I'm bleeding love."
KARD officially debuted with their 1st mini-album 'Hola Hola' in July of 2017. Since then, the group has released three more mini-album ‘You and Me’, ‘Ride on the wind’, and 'Red Moon'.
