KARD send out powerful message through ‘Gunshot’ music video

It's the season of music comebacks in the South Korean industry. The popular co-ed group KARD is known for their experimental music. After their February 2020 EP 'Red Mood', the quartet has dropped a single 'GUNSHOT' from their EP 'Way With Words' along with two B-side tracks 'Ah Ee Yah' and 'Hold On'.

The music video takes you through the tumultuous journey of four members – BM, JSeph, Somin, and Jiwoo. They express their frustration about the online bullying and verbal abuse that artists face. The quartet tries to send a message about the power of words and how it leaves a scar on people. The dark concept truly highlights the existing issue that is words can make or break someone. The lyrics reflect the same sentiment "They hit me like a gunshot / I'm bleeding love."

At the end of the video, Jiwoo shoots her other self hinting at how difficult it becomes when you can't take it anymore. It could get triggering but speaks volumes about how verbal abuse affects people. This is easily one of the strongest comebacks that have come from the co-ed group. The message is loud and clear that they are always powering through even when people try to bring them down. 'GUNSHOT' has been penned by J. Seph & BM and arranged by BM & WiiDope.

KARD officially debuted with their 1st mini-album 'Hola Hola' in July of 2017. Since then, the group has released three more mini-album ‘You and Me’, ‘Ride on the wind’, and 'Red Moon'.

