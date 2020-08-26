Janhvi Kapoor utilises her time ‘trying to be a painter’; shares her work

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film was inspired by the life of former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. Currently, the actress is utilising her time trying her hand at painting.

On Wednesday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of some of her artwork while posing alongside the paintings. "Been trying to be a painter this past week," she wrote sharing the picture.

Been trying to be a painter this past week

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in the film Roohi Afzana. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was scheduled to release in April but has been pushed due to the pandemic.

