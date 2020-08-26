Janhvi Kapoor utilises her time ‘trying to be a painter’; shares her work

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film was inspired by the life of former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. Currently, the actress is utilising her time trying her hand at painting.
On Wednesday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of some of her artwork while posing alongside the paintings. "Been trying to be a painter this past week," she wrote sharing the picture.
View this post on Instagram
Been trying to be a painter this past week ????❤️????
A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 25, 2020 at 11:53pm PDT
ALSO READ: “I’d rather see the criticism as an opportunity to better myself”, says Janhvi Kapoor
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply