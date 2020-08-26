Shilpa Shinde reveals that she did not bond well with her Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain co-stars except Aasif Sheikh

Shilpa Shinde was the first person to play the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and quit the show soon after. The show has recently witnessed the exit of Saumya Tandon, who played the role of Gori Mem on the show and she has cited her personal reasons for the decision. When Shilpa Shinde was enquired about Saumya Tandon’s exit from the show, she revealed that she never really bonded well with her costars on the sets.

She said that she never had a good bond with Saumya Tandon and her other co-stars, except Aasif Sheikh. She further revealed that she shared a great camaraderie with the senior actor, but is not in touch with him anymore. Shilpa Shinde quit the show after working on it for three years and is now making a comeback with Gangs Of Filmistan and is excited to work again.

As for Saumya Tandon, she has not announced her next project so far.

