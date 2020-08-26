Shilpa Shinde reveals that she did not bond well with her Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain co-stars except Aasif Sheikh

Shilpa Shinde was the first person to play the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and quit the show soon after. The show has recently witnessed the exit of Saumya Tandon, who played the role of Gori Mem on the show and she has cited her personal reasons for the decision. When Shilpa Shinde was enquired about Saumya Tandon’s exit from the show, she revealed that she never really bonded well with her costars on the sets.
As for Saumya Tandon, she has not announced her next project so far.
