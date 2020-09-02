Esha Gupta inspires fans with lessons on self-love in a hip bikini set

Esha Gupta is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and has always mesmerized her fans with her social media posts. With the perfect bikini body, Esha Gupta’s latest Instagram post is all about self-love. She has been one of the most upfront actresses who stick to their opinions unapologetically and the fans just can’t seem to get enough of her.

Taking to her Instagram, Esha Gupta shared a bikini-clad picture printed with the phrase, “Love You” and a beach hat to complete the look. No one carries a bikini as flawlessly and effortlessly as Esha Gupta and she has proven that once again. She wrote, “Love yourself first, that’s who you’ll be spending the rest of your life with” ♥️”

Take a look at the picture.

