Ananya Panday is all smiles in this gorgeous picture from the sets of Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film Khaali Peeli. Recently, Ananya shared a few photos on her social media in a desi attire from the sets of the film.

The actress captioned the photo and shared, “if everything around you seems dark, look again, you may be the LIGHT ☀️ @ishaankhatter ???? (always lol) #KhaaliPeeli ????."

Apart from Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, Ananya has other projects in the pipeline namely, Shakun Batra’s untitled next and Fighter where she will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda.

