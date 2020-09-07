MONSTA X’s Shownu and Minhyuk to collaboration on a single for a webtoon She’s My Type

South Korea's popular group MONSTA X’s members Shownu and Minhyuk are set to collaborate on a new single. The vocalists will be crooning a song for a webtoon She’s My Type. This is their first OST participation.

The song titled 'Have a Goodnight' is a ballad and a breezy track filled with a lot of romantic emotions. It will revolve around the character Chanyeol who expresses his feelings for Haedam in the webtoon. According to Hello Kpop, "A representative from TOON STUDIO confirmed the news and said Shownu and Minhyuk are planning to show their charms and a different appearance from their usual group image in the upcoming release of their collaboration song for She’s My Type.”

Monsta X made their comeback in May 2020 with their mini-album titled 'Fantasia X' with the title track ' Fantasia '.

