BTS members celebrate with full enthusiasm as ‘Dynamite’ remains at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 for second consecutive week

"TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK! BTS became the first Korean group to debut at Hot 100 on Billboard Chart with their record-breaking English track 'Dynamite'. The song, that released on August 21, has remained at No. 1 for the second consecutive week, as per the latest chart update on September 8, 2020.

It's a celebration time for BTS who dropped a video on their social media after the chart was disclosed. All the members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – were seen in the video as their expressed their happiness with their screams. They were all just extremely excited to continue their record as reigning stars in the music industry with their latest single 'Dynamite'. "This is just…#OurARMYGotAnAward," they captioned the video.

This is just…#우리아미상받았네 pic.twitter.com/Kq3uhyACWb

— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 8, 2020

According to Billboard, "With 182,000 downloads sold in its second week after opening with 265,000 downloads sold in its first frame, 'Dynamite' is the first song to have sold over 180,000 downloads in consecutive weeks in nearly four years, since The Chainsmokers' 'Closer', featuring Halsey (208,000, Sept. 17, 2016; 199,000, Sept. 24, 2016)." The Disco-pop track is at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart for the second week.

teamwork makes the dream work !

— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 8, 2020

It is also the 43rd single to debut at No. 1 on Hot 100. According to Billboard, their previous track 'ON', from their studio album 'Map Of The Soul: 7', debuted at No. 4 in March 2020, 'Map Of The Soul: Persona's' lead track 'Boy With Luv' featuring Halsey had its debut/peak at No. 8. The song 'Fake Love', from their album 'Love Yourself: Tear', at No. 10 debut/peak in June 2018. They first made an impact on the chart with 'DNA' from 'Love Yourself: Her'on October 7, 2017.

BTS has been setting records after records. They broke 24-hour viewership in Youtube history by garnering 101. 1 million views on the 'Dynamite' official music video. Within few hours of release, the song had reached No. 1 in 100 countries on iTunes. According to Guinness World Records, the music video broke the record of "most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours as well as the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group." The song released on August 21, 2020.

ALSO READ: BTS face their persona in the new trailer of Break The Silence – The Movie

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results