The Kapil Sharma Show: Music director duo Sachin-Jigar and singer Divya Kumar to set the stage on fire

September 8, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome talented singers, music composer & music director duo Sachin-Jigar. Singer Divya Kumar will also grace the stage and together the trio will set the stage on fire.

While Divya discloses some interesting anecdotes about Sachin & Jigar and reveals why his social media account says ‘Asli’ Divya Kumar, the trio will mesmerize one and all with their compositions.

A fun banter with Sapna, however, will leave them in splits! The audience will also get to know why most of Sachin-Jigar’s songs have the word ‘booty’ in it.

