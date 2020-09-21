Anurag Kashyap’s assistant narrates an incident when an actress suggested few favours to the filmmaker for a role 

Recently, actress Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Post the allegation, Kashyap's assistant Jaydeep Sarkar narrated an incident through his twitter account about the time when an actress suggested a few favours to the filmmaker to get a role. In a series of tweets, Jaydeep revealed how the actress suggested casting couch to the filmmaker and how Kashyap reacted to it.

"This is the right time to recount this story. I was an assistant with @anuragkashyap72 in 2004. I was looking into secondary casting for ‘Gulaal’ and was meeting many actors. A young actress, who really wanted a part in the film insisted she wanted to meet Anurag," he wrote.

This is the right time to recount this story. I was an assistant with @anuragkashyap72 in 2004. I was looking into secondary casting for ‘Gulaal’ and was meeting many actors. A young actress, who really wanted a part in the film insisted she wanted to meet Anurag.

“She waited a while and then Anurag got done with a narration and agreed to meet her. The young actress probably assumed the only way to get the role was through the ‘casting couch’. She tried suggesting a few ‘favours’ verbally,” he added.

“but when Anurag politely ignored it, she gently let her sari pallu drop. A few times. At this point, Anurag got up and requested her to not do this. He told her she would get the part if she was the right fit and nothing else would work,” he further wrote.

He wrote further about how Kashyap reacted to the entire event. “Saying this, he walked out of the room, disappointed. I was shocked by what I saw, but I had seen a hero get out of a situation, with respect and empathy for her. Later he told me he was disappointed that so many young women feel this is the only way they can make it.”

“I don’t blame the woman! Many like her come into the industry, believing this is how you get cast in a movie. And that may even be true, much like in any other field of work. But having worked with Anurag, especially in casting, the one thing I always observed was his absolute respect for women,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh’s lawyer said that the actress will be filing an official complaint at the Oshiwara police station today.

