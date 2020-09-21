Joy Personal Care signs Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador for their facewash range

Leading Indian skincare brand Joy, today announced Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its new brand ambassador. Kriti will endorse the brand’s entire facewash product portfolio. Joy’s current offering in the facewash category includes a range of fruit-infused face washes, pure aloe facewash, pure neem facewash, and neem & turmeric facewash. Further expanding its facewash category, the brand also recently launched its new activated charcoal face wash.

The new skin purifying, deep detox activated charcoal facewash is made using a ‘5 in 1’ dermatologically-tested formula that keeps skin hydrated and provides a refreshing cool feeling. The key ingredient of the facewash, activated charcoal, helps fight acne by drawing bacteria, chemicals, dirt, pollution, and other micro-particles from the surface of the skin keeping it clean. Moreover, Glycerin retains natural moisture from the skin preventing it from drying post-wash. The product is also free from alcohol, parabens, phthalates& microbeads.

Speaking about this association Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global said, “Joy’s facewash range has been growing. We are currently one of the largest players in the 2,424-crore facewash market (as per Nielsen – MAT SEPT 19). In order to expand our product portfolio and enhance the market share, we have introduced activated charcoal face wash by bringing modern science to an ancient remedy. I would also like to welcome Kriti Sanon as our new brand ambassador. She has already been the face for our body lotions & creams and we’re delighted to extend our partnership with her with our face wash range as well. She is a young achiever, confident, passionate, and is an inspirational figure for Indian women. We are certain that this partnership will be mutually beneficial”

Elaborating on the product campaign, Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, RSH Global said, “Taking care of our skin is a daily ritual and it needs to be simple, hassle-free & effective & that’s what the essence of the campaign is. A splash is all it takes to bring out the natural beauty with our charcoal face wash which draws out deep-seated impurities from the pores, thoroughly cleaning the skin and making you feel refreshed for the day. It is all about the simplest skincare possible without gloating about over the top inconsequential benefits”

Actress Kriti Sanon, said, “I am extremely happy to extend my association with Joy Personal care to be the face of an elaborate product range under their facewash category. Joy has always been known for their use of natural ingredients in their products and their newest addition of the activated charcoal face wash is something that a very few brands have in the case of personal care products catered for women. The campaign highlights the USP of this facewash in an interesting way which the consumers will be able to relate to.”

Kriti will soon be seen featuring in a slew of commercials spanning television and social media for the brand’s activated charcoal and the lemon facewash.

