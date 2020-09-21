Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal’s father passes away due to COVID-19

Actor Aditya Seal, who starred in Student Of The Year 2, has lost his father to COVID-19. The actor's father, who was a producer, Ravi Seal passed away on September 18.
He was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. A few days later, Ravi Seal breathed his last.
On the work front, Aditya Seal will next star opposite Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawaani.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal) on Jun 21, 2020 at 4:43am PDT
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply