Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal’s father passes away due to COVID-19

Actor Aditya Seal, who starred in Student Of The Year 2, has lost his father to COVID-19. The actor's father, who was a producer, Ravi Seal passed away on September 18.

He was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. A few days later, Ravi Seal breathed his last.

On Father's Day, Aditya had shared a picture with his father and wrote, "Happy Fathers Day Paa." The actor is currently taking a break from work commitments for now.

On the work front, Aditya Seal will next star opposite Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawaani.

Happy Fathers Day Paa ♥️♥️♥️

