Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress Disha Parmar tests positive for COVID-19

Disha Parmar, who was last seen starring in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta took to her Instagram yesterday to inform that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress who was dearly loved as Pankhudi Gupta on the show said that her mother had also tested positive for COVID-19 around 10 days ago. Speaking about her symptoms and health to another portal, she said that she got the test done yesterday but the reports were unfortunately positive.

She experienced a sore throat and fatigue and decided to get herself checked. Her mother, however, is recovering well from the disease. She took to her Instagram story to write, “As they say, there is no right timing for a bad time, being positive never was so awful.” Apart from these two symptoms, she is asymptomatic and is under home quarantine and is following the doctor’s advice well.

Get well soon, Disha Parmar!

