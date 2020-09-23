Arjun Rampal shares his look from Nail Polish as he resumes work; says ‘pray for our health’

Actor Arjun Rampal has shared his look from his upcoming project titled Nail Polish. The actor returned to work amid the coronavirus pandemic recently and shared his look from the film.

Sharing the still from the film, Arjun wrote, "So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks of. Pray for our health. On the sets of #NailPolish Coming Soon. #BehindTheScenes @zee5premium #ManavKaul @anandntiwari @rajitkapurofficial @madhoo_rockstar @bugskrishna @tyyproductions @dhirajjkapoor @pradeepuppoor7.” In the still, the actor is seen wearing a blue silk kurta. He also shared the still of his co-star Manav Kaul who is seen in a jovial mood.

The film is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and also stars Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari. The film is about a murder trial and puts together a court proceedings and a back story to showcase the journey of a criminal discovery. Rampal plays the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer.

Nail Polish is being produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor.

