Anupam Kher thanks Anil Kapoor for blessing him before he left for Bhopal for the shoot of ‘The Last Show’

Actor Anupam Kher will soon be resuming work after being in quarantine for the last few months. The actor, on Tuesday, expressed his gratitude towards his close friend and neighbour Anil Kapoor.
Before heading to Bhopal to shoot The Last Show, the actor thanked Kapoor if few pictures and wrote, "Thank you my friend @anilskapoor for blessing me before I left for Bhopal for the shoot of #TheLastShow. I will keep in mind all the tips. Hope you don't share the same acting tips with our other friend @satishkaushik2178!! You need to be biased in this case. Please. You are the BESTEST!!"
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri'’s next The Last Show will be jointly produced by him, Anupam Kher, Rumi Jafry, Satish Kaushik.
