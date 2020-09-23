Anupam Kher thanks Anil Kapoor for blessing him before he left for Bhopal for the shoot of ‘The Last Show’

Actor Anupam Kher will soon be resuming work after being in quarantine for the last few months. The actor, on Tuesday, expressed his gratitude towards his close friend and neighbour Anil Kapoor.

Before heading to Bhopal to shoot The Last Show, the actor thanked Kapoor if few pictures and wrote, "Thank you my friend @anilskapoor for blessing me before I left for Bhopal for the shoot of #TheLastShow. I will keep in mind all the tips. Hope you don't share the same acting tips with our other friend @satishkaushik2178!! You need to be biased in this case. Please. You are the BESTEST!!"

Talking about the safety measures being taken by the team, Anupam Kher earlier said, “Of course, people feel concerned, especially our families. But once they knew about the safety measures, they felt secure. We have professionals Covid marshals, ensuring all the required precautions are taken. But above all, everyone has to be considerate and caring towards others.” Further added “struggle, pain, suffering, celebration and success. We compete professionally but bond personally. We’ve never lost love and respect for each other. We’ve never looked at life from tragic point of view. We always found humour and inspiration in every situation. When Vivek discussed this inspirational story -full of beauty, love and laughter -we were fascinated by vision of human psyche. We realised that during the Covid crisis, the world needs inspiration, positivity, and above all humour. So, in a way Vivek is celebrating our unique friendship for the world to fall in love with friendship, again.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri'’s next The Last Show will be jointly produced by him, Anupam Kher, Rumi Jafry, Satish Kaushik.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you my friend @anilskapoor for blessing me before I left for Bhopal for the shoot of #TheLastShow. I will keep in mind all the tips. Hope you don’t share the same acting tips with our other friend @satishkaushik2178!! You need to be biased in this case. Please. You are the BESTEST!! ???????????????? #Friends #Acting #Actors

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Sep 22, 2020 at 3:27am PDT

ALSO READ: No project with Anil Kapoor, say sources close to Jackie Shroff

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results