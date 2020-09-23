Nushrratt Bharuccha buys her first house on her own; worries on wall colour going ‘horribly wrong’

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who has performed in successful films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Dream Girl recently bought her first house. The actress is very excited to set up the house and move in at the earliest.

However, what is troubling the actress is choosing the colour scheme to go with while painting the house. The actress shared a picture of the wall of her new house on her Instagram story and wrote, "Okay first house of my own. Have done more than 20 swatches. Still cannot decide the wall colour. What if I go horribly wrong. #jitters."

On the work front, Nushrratt will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhaalaang. She will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Marathi Horror film Lapachhapi titled Chhori. Speaking to a daily, the actress said she has never done a role before where she is responsible for every emotion in the film. She said that the film revolves around a person who is stuck in a certain situation.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt has no plans on getting back on the set soon and she isn't complaining that the film won't roll anytime soon. The actress said she can't see herself roaming without gloves and masks at all on set in the current situation. She plans to buy gym equipment and set it up in her building itself in order to prep for the role.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha makes the perfect round roti making her mother proud

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results